BERLIN, March 19 German discounter Aldi
, which has long avoided online sales as not
profitable enough, is planning to trial ecommerce in Britain and
possibly other countries too, including its home market, a trade
journal reported on Thursday.
Germany's Lebensmittel Zeitung cited unnamed sources as
saying Aldi was preparing to launch an online store in Britain,
where grocery ecommerce is more advanced than elsewhere in
Europe, already accounting for about 5 percent of sales.
The world's biggest discount chain was not immediately
available to comment on the report. Aldi has offered online
delivery of alcoholic drinks in Australia since 2013 but the
British test would be its first foray into ecommerce in Europe.
Aldi and fellow German discounter Lidl have been
expanding rapidly in Britain, stealing market share from
incumbents Tesco Wal-Mart's Asda, Sainsbury's
and Morrisons.
All four incumbents are competing fiercely for a share of
the rapidly growing grocery ecommerce market, with Morrisons the
last to go online when it struck a deal with ecommerce
specialist Ocado last year.
Online grocery sales will roughly double from 2012 to 2016
in five major northern European markets -- Britain, France,
Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands -- the food and
consumer goods research group IGD forecasts.
The Lebensmittel Zeitung said Aldi South, which runs the
chain in Britain, could go online in other countries including
Germany, while sister company Aldi North was considering
ecommerce in Spain and Portugal.
Germany's second-biggest supermarket group REWE said earlier
this month it was investing heavily in grocery ecommerce even
though it does not expect to turn a profit soon, as it braces
for Amazon to expand its food delivery service.
Complex logistics for fresh and frozen produce means it is
hard to make online grocery profitable, particularly for
retailers selling cut-price goods like those on offer at Aldi.
