* Trade journal reported Aldi to test ecommerce in UK, other
markets
* Online grocery sales growing fast in Europe
* Hard to make profit in grocery delivery
LONDON, March 20 German discounter Aldi
played down on Friday a media report that it is
planning to try out online grocery sales in Britain, saying
e-commerce "is not an immediate focus".
German trade journal Lebensmittel Zeitung cited unnamed
sources on Thursday as saying Aldi was preparing to launch an
online store in Britain and possibly in other countries,
including its home market.
But a spokeswoman for Aldi's British unit said: "E-commerce
is not an immediate focus for Aldi as we currently have the best
performing business model in the grocery sector. However, it is
an area we monitor as part of our customer-focused approach."
Grocery e-commerce in Britain is more advanced than
elsewhere in Europe, accounting for about 5 percent of sales.
But Aldi has long avoided online grocery sales as not
profitable enough. The world's biggest discount chain has
offered online delivery of alcoholic drinks in Australia since
2013 but has made no foray into ecommerce in Europe.
Aldi and fellow German discounter Lidl have been
expanding rapidly in Britain, stealing market share from Tesco
, Wal-Mart's Asda, Sainsbury's and
Morrisons.
All four are competing fiercely for a share of the rapidly
growing grocery ecommerce market, with Morrisons the last to go
online when it struck a deal with online grocery specialist
Ocado in 2013.
Online grocery sales will roughly double from 2012 to 2016
in five major northern European markets - Britain, France,
Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands - the food and consumer
goods research group IGD forecasts.
Germany's second-biggest supermarket group REWE said earlier
this month it was investing heavily in grocery ecommerce even
though it does not expect to turn a profit soon, as it prepares
for Amazon to expand its food delivery service.
Complex logistics for fresh and frozen produce mean it is
hard to make online grocery profitable, particularly for
retailers selling cut-price goods like those on offer at Aldi.
(Reporting by James Davey and Emma Thomasson; Editing by David
Stamp)