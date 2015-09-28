(Repeats to reformat text in second paragraph)
* Online offer to start with wine, non-food items in 2016
* CEO says full food offer online "not on radar"
* Price cuts, higher staff costs drive 4 pct fall in 2014
profit
* Sales up 31 pct to record 6.9 bln stg
By James Davey
LONDON, Sept 28 The British arm of German
discount supermarket Aldi will launch an online operation next
year, marking its first foray into e-commerce in Europe and
giving the UK's major grocers yet another headache to contend
with in a brutally competitive market.
Privately owned Aldi, which posted a 4 percent
dip in 2014 operating profit on Monday, showing even discounters
can't engage in a price war and emerge unscathed, said it will
begin selling wine by the case online in the first quarter of
next year.
That would be followed by special offers on non-food items
such as electricals, garden products and tools in the second
quarter.
"This is perhaps the most exciting development for Aldi in
our last 25 years in the UK," CEO Matthew Barnes told reporters.
"Customers are loud and clear with us ... they want us to go
online," he said.
Though Aldi is investing 35 million pounds ($53.2 mln) in
the venture, Barnes said an online offer of Aldi's full food
range "is not on our radar right now," and was not an inevitable
future development given that all of Britain's major
supermarkets have struggled to deliver a profit in online
grocery.
Analysts said offering a full food offer online would
require a far more substantial investment, while the economics
for a discounter were not compelling.
"First things first and wine/non-food is a sensible way to
start," said independent retail analyst Nick Bubb.
Earlier this month British single price discount retailer
Poundland launched an online trial.
Aldi has offered online delivery of alcoholic drinks in
Australia since 2013 but has not previously entered e-commerce
in Europe, seeing it as not profitable enough.
Aldi and German rival Lidl are the
fastest-growing grocers in Britain. Almost half of UK households
buying groceries visit Aldi or Lidl every month, market
researcher Nielsen has said.
With their low price, limited assortment, low cost strategy
they have won market share from market leader Tesco,
Asda, Sainsbury and Morrison, forcing
the big players to cut prices, improve product quality and boost
customer service.
All four are competing for a share of the fast-growing
e-commerce grocery market, with Morrison the last to go online
when it struck a deal with Ocado in 2013.
Online grocery in Britain is more advanced than elsewhere in
Europe, accounting for about 5 percent of sales and forecast by
researchers IGD to grow to 8.6 percent by 2020.
Analysts said Aldi's first move online will cause
trepidation among the big four, already nervous over the
possible launch of Amazon Fresh.
It "will be a major worry to the likes of Ocado, Sainsbury's
and Tesco," said Julie Palmer at consultancy Begbies Traynor.
Aldi, Britain's seventh-largest grocer with a 5.6 percent
market share according to researcher Kantar Worldpanel, made an
operating profit of 260.3 million pounds in 2014.
Sales increased 31 percent to a record 6.89 billion pounds
as the company opened new outlets, but the 4 percent dip in
operating reflected price cuts and higher staff costs.
It has 598 stores in the UK and targets 1,000 by 2022.
($1 = 0.6585 pounds)
(Editing by David Holmes and Susan Fenton)