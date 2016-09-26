* 2015 operating profit falls for second straight year
* 2015 sales up 12 pct to 7.7 bln stg
* Says on track for 1,000 UK stores by 2022
* To spend 300 mln stg refreshing UK stores
* Prices cut on 30 pct of products so far in 2016
By James Davey
LONDON, Sept 26 Management at British discount
supermarket Aldi's German parent will not re-think
their investment plans for the UK despite falling profits and
the UK's decision to quit the European Union, Aldi UK boss
Matthew Barnes said on Monday.
A brutal price war led by Aldi and fellow German discounter
Lidl has transformed the competitive landscape of UK
food retailing over the last five years, driving down the
returns of Britain's traditional big four players - market
leader Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and
Morrisons - as they have been forced to fight back.
The hope of the big four is that the profit margins of the
discounters are squeezed to the point where their German parents
ease back on their UK expansion plans, preferring to deploy
their capital elsewhere, such as in the Unioted States, China or
eastern Europe.
However, Barnes told reporters that was not how Aldi was
thinking.
"We don't operate by diverting investment from one country
to another," he said.
"As a company we invest in each country according to the
opportunity there and the very long term future strategy.
"We're in a very fortunate situation in the UK - we've got a
company and an ownership structure that really wants to invest
in the UK for the long term."
In the past five years Aldi has invested 1.66 billion pounds
($2.15 billion) in the UK.
"The intention going forward is to continue with that level
of investment," said Barnes.
"That hasn't (been) changed by Brexit and it hasn't changed
and won't change as a result of the price wars."
Barnes was speaking after Aldi UK reported a second straight
fall in its annual profits and detailed plans to spend 300
million pounds over three years revamping its stores.
Aldi also said its plans to have 1,000 UK stores by 2022
were on track. It currently has 659, with 70 new sites slated
for 2017.
Aldi, whose sales have doubled over the last three years,
said it had cut prices on 30 percent of its products so far in
2016, with that investment made possible by the strength of its
balance sheet, which had net assets of 2.1 billion pounds at the
end of 2015.
Aldi and Lidl remain Britain's fastest-growing supermarkets
with a combined market share of 10.8 percent, according to the
latest industry data.
FURTHER MARGIN DECLINE
For the year ended Dec. 31 2015 Aldi's operating profit fell
1.8 percent to 255.6 million pounds as its operating margin
declined to 3.3 percent, down 50 basis points from 2014.
Barnes said that margin could fall further.
Sales, however, increased 12 percent to a record 7.7 billion
pounds as the discounter opened new outlets, attracting 761,000
new customers.
"The discounters were allowed to grow unencumbered 2009-14,
but are now facing much tougher competition, particularly around
base pricing as the big four move away from multi-buys," said
HSBC analyst David McCarthy.
Aldi said it increased the proportion of products sourced
from British suppliers to 77 percent from 69 percent in 2014,
further insulating it to changes in foreign currency exchange
rates.
The 300 million-pound store investment plan includes newly
designed fixtures for beers, wines and spirits, fresh produce
and baby and toddler ranges, as well as a new food-to-go area.
Stores will also have more chilled space, new colours,
signage and lighting.
Barnes said customers had told the firm they wanted to be
able to shop Aldi stores more easily.
"We've listened and we're evolving our format for new and
existing stores to deliver this, while staying true to our core
principle of efficiency," he said.
($1 = 0.7729 pounds)
