LONDON, Sept 28 Discount supermarket Aldi UK
said on Monday it would launch an online operation
in 2016, initially selling wine, as it posted a dip in 2014
operating profit, reflecting increased investment in prices and
people.
The grocer said it will begin selling wine by the case
online from early next year, followed by non-food "Specialbuys"
in the spring, offering customers home delivery and collection
from third party locations.
It said the move formed part of its long-term growth and
investment strategy in the UK.
Aldi said its operating profit fell to 260.3 million pounds
($395.2 million) in 2014, down from 271.4 million pounds in the
previous year.
Sales increased to a record 6.89 billion pounds from 5.27
billion pounds as the firm continued its aggressive space
expansion.
($1 = 0.6587 pounds)
