LONDON, Sept 26 The British arm of German discount supermarket Aldi reported a 1.8 percent fall in 2015 operating profit on Monday, reflecting a strategy to cut prices to maintain a gap over bigger rivals.

For the year ending Dec. 31 2015 Aldi made an operating profit of 255.6 million pounds ($332 million), down from 260.3 million pounds in 2014.

Sales increased by 812 million pounds to a record 7.7 billion pounds, twice their level three years ago, as the discounter opened new outlets.

Aldi currently trades from 785 stores in the UK and Ireland. It said plans for 1,000 UK stores by 2022 were on track with 70 new sites scheduled for 2017. ($1 = 0.7708 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)