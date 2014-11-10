LONDON Nov 10 German discount grocer Aldi
said on Monday it planned to open another 550 new
stores in Britain over the next eight years, creating 35,000 new
jobs.
The firm, currently the fastest growing grocer in the UK
sector, said it would invest more than 600 million pounds ($954
million) in the expansion that would grow its store estate to
1,000 by 2022.
"Our expansion plans mean that we can accommodate growing
shopper numbers," said joint group managing director Matthew
Barnes.
All of Britain's traditional "big four" grocers - market
leader Tesco Wal-Mart's Asda, Sainsbury's
and Morrisons - have been losing market share
to discounters Aldi and Lidl.
Aldi's investment was welcomed by Prime Minister David
Cameron during a visit to the grocer's Atherstone headquarters
in northern England.
In September the firm posted a 65 percent jump in 2013
profit.
(1 US dollar = 0.6292 British pound)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)