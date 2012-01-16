STAVANGER, Norway Jan 16 (Repeats with instrument codes for Det Norske and Maersk)

The uncertainty around the size of a giant North Sea oil find is high and it will take until the end of 2012 for estimates to be narrowed down, the head of the country's oil directorate said on Monday.

The uncertainty range for the Aldous/Avaldsnes find, unveiled last year, is between 0.9 billion and 2.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent, Bente Nyland, the head of the state agency tasked with managing Norway's oil and gas resources told a news conference. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Henrik Stolen)