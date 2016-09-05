JERUSALEM, Sept 5 Israeli investment house
Halman-Aldubi, which just won a tender to manage one of the
country's largest private pension funds, said on Monday it is
preparing a reverse merger to become a public company on the Tel
Aviv Stock Exchange.
It will merge with a small firm called Soho Real Estate
and will be traded under the name Halman Aldubi
Investment House, said Chief Executive Rami Dror.
The transaction is expected take place before the end of the
year, once all regulatory approvals have been granted, Dror told
Reuters.
"Becoming a public company will allow us to strengthen our
capital position and carry out our long-term growth strategy
that is based on mergers and acquisitions," he said.
Halman-Aldubi last Thursday won a tender to manage a 30
billion shekel ($8 billion) pension fund for state-owned utility
Israel Electric Corp, making it the sixth-largest
investment house in Israel.
Soho Real Estate has a market capitalisation of 38.4 million
shekels, and the new company will have a valuation of more than
200 million shekels, according a market source.
($1 = 3.7636 shekels)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)