SAO PAULO, June 12 Brazil's second-biggest fuel
distributor, the Ipiranga unit of Ultrapar Participações SA
, agreed to acquire a smaller peer for 2.17 billion
reais ($635 million), rivaling the reach of state oil company
Petrobras' distribution unit.
Ipiranga, which has a network of 7,241 service stations,
said in a securities filing on Sunday that the acquisition of
Alesat Combustíveis SA, or ALE, the country's fourth-biggest
distributor with about 2,000 gas stations, would help it expand
in northeast Brazil.
Petrobras Distribuidora, the distribution and sales arm of
state oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras,
has about 7,500 service stations, according to its website.
Ipiranga's cash payment to ALE will deduct the smaller
rival's net debt, equal to 737 million reais in December, and is
subject to adjustments based on working capital and net debt
when the deal closes, according to the securities filing.
Petrobras has said it wants to sell at least 25 percent of
its distribution unit to a "strategic partner" as part of a plan
to sell $15.1 billion of assets to pay down debt.
Last year ALE sold 4.3 million cubic meters of diesel,
gasoline, ethanol and natural gas, booking revenue of 11.4
billion reais and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization of 275 million reais, according to the filing.
($1 = 3.42 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Priscila Jordao and Brad Haynes; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)