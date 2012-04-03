Actor Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Thomas enter the show room at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES "30 Rock" actor Alec Baldwin is engaged to marry his 28-year-old girlfriend, his spokesman said on Monday.

Baldwin, who turns 54 on Tuesday, proposed over the weekend in New York to Hilaria Thomas, a yoga teacher he has been publicly dating for about a year.

"Yes, it's true! Alec proposed to Hilaria this weekend and we're all excited for the newly engaged couple. Alec's birthday is tomorrow - great way to celebrate!," the actor's spokesman Matthew Hiltzik said.

Baldwin met Thomas, a former Latin ballroom dancer, about a year ago and has stepped out with her at the 2011 Tony Awards in New York and other red carpet events. The couple also exchange regular messages on Twitter.

Baldwin, who has won multiple awards for playing egotistical television executive Jack Donaghy on "30 Rock", was previously married to actress Kim Basinger for eight years, but the union ended in a bitter divorce in 2002.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)