Canadian actress Genevieve Sabourin leaves Manhattan Criminal Court after being arraigned in New York April 9, 2012. Sabourin is accused of stalking actor Alec Baldwin. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

NEW YORK A Canadian woman was charged on Monday with stalking actor Alec Baldwin after appearing outside his New York City apartment over the weekend following a series of e-mails and messages that in some cases referred to the bachelor as her husband.

Genevieve Sabourin, 40, of Montreal was charged with five misdemeanor offenses including aggravated harassment and stalking, and she was released on her own recognizance.

New York City criminal court Judge Richard Weinberg also ordered Sabourin to stay away from Baldwin, and have "no contact whatsoever, direct or indirect," with the "30 Rock" actor.

The charges and Sabourin's arrest on Sunday stem from a series of text messages and e-mails she sent Baldwin since the two met for dinner in Fall 2010, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.

In court, Baldwin's attorney said the actor, who just last week announced his engagement to girlfriend Hilaria Thomas, had agreed to meet with Sabourin as a favor to a friend.

Initially, the e-mails and texts following that meeting were simply "annoying" to Baldwin, and he asked Sabourin to stop, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.

Last week, the volume and intensity of the e-mails increased and included one that said, in part, "I NEED TO START MY NEW LIFE, WITH MY NEW NAME, WITH MY NEW CARRIER IN MY NEW COUNTRY HELP MY NEWLY HUSBAND, YOU!," according to the complaint.

It said the e-mails caused Baldwin "anxiety, annoyance and fear" for his safety and business.

A court-appointed attorney for Sabourin, a petite woman who appeared in court wearing all black, told Judge Weinberg she and Baldwin "had a mutual relationship with texts, emails going in both directions" and added "there is not a single threat here."

A new court date was set for May 14.

