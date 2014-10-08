BRIEF-Hersha Hospitality Trust reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.30
* Hersha Hospitality Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
Oct 8 Alejasamochodowa SA :
* Warsaw Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it decided to suspend trading of Alejasamochodowa SA's shares effective Oct. 8
* Warsaw Stock Exchange said trading will be suspended until Alejasamochodowa signs agreement with new market maker
Source text: [bit.ly/1vORhkp]
* Warsaw Stock Exchange said Dom Maklerski BDM SA stopped being Alejasamochodowa's market maker as of Oct. 7
Source text: [bit.ly/1xnJrNU]
Further company coverage:
* Hersha Hospitality Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
SAO PAULO, April 25 British buyout firm Apax Partners LLP and a number of Brazilian investors plan to list information technology services provider Tivit Terceirização de Processos, Serviços e Tecnologia SA on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to the longest list of domestic initial public offerings in four years.