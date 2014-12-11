BRIEF-Sanderson Farms announces new credit agreement
* Says approved an agreement, effective April 28, 2017, for a new $900 million revolving credit facility through a consortium of banks
Dec 11 Alejasamochodowa.pl :
* The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) said on Wednesday it suspended trading of Alejasamochodowa.pl's shares, effective from Dec. 11
* The trading of the company's shares will be suspended until the end of the trading day on which the company signs a contract with an authorised advisor and reports about it as required
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 28 Nationwide strikes led by Brazilian unions to protest President Michel Temer's austerity measures hobbled public transport in several major cities and closed schools, car factories, banks and other businesses across the country.