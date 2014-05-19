BRIEF-Bmp Holding aims to break even at operating subsidiaries level in 2017
* For 2017, bmp aims to break even at level of operating subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Alent Plc
* Trading since start of year has been in line with our expectations.
* We have seen a slight increase in demand across our principle electronics and automotive end-markets
* On a constant currency basis, net sales value (nsv) increased 3.7 percent to 98.9 million pounds
* Adverse currency translation of 6.5 percent meant that on a reported basis, NSV was 3 percent lower than prior year (Q1 2013: 101.8 million pounds)
* NSV margin has improved slightly over Q1 2013, primarily due to favourable mix.
* Foreign exchange translation will continue to be a headwind at current rates, we expect our normal seasonal improvement in second half of year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's compensation plan was passed by 93 percent of shareholders at the bank's annual meeting on Friday, after it simplified the pay structure for CEO Lloyd Blankfein.