Nov 6 Alent PLC :
* Q3 trading slightly below our expectations due to softer
demand in consumer
electronics end-markets.
* Net sales value (nsv) in Q3 2013 was £105.6 million (Q3 2012:
£101.7
million), an increase of 3.8%
* Nsv for the first nine months of the year was £314.8 million,
(first nine
months of 2012: £312.4 million)
* In assembly materials business segment, nsv in Q3 2013 was
flat at £52.1
million (Q3 2012: £52.3 million)
* In surface chemistries business segment, nsv in Q3 2013 was
£53.5 million (Q3
2012 £49.4 million), up 8% on Q3 2012
* Copper damascene nsv in Q3 2013 up by 6% yoy (up 2% on a
constant currency
basis)and by 3% quarter-on-quarter
* On track with planned restructuring initiatives
* Expect our full year nsv to be around the same levels as 2012
with slightly