Sept 4 Speciality chemicals maker Alent Plc
said on Thursday that its Chief Executive Steve Corbett
would step down immediately, and named Rick Ertmann, president
of its Assembly Materials division, as interim CEO.
Shares in the company fell as much as 3 percent in early
trading, making them the top percentage losers on the FTSE-250
Midcap Index.
Corbett took over as CEO of Alent when the company was spun
out of Cookson Group Plc in December 2012.
The company did not give a reason for Corbett's departure,
but said the board would undertake a recruitment process to find
a permanent CEO.
"We suspect there may have been differences of opinion about
the way forward between the CEO and board, including activist
investor Cevian, over the future balance between bolt-on
acquisitions, capex and cash return," Liberum analysts Adam
Collins and Sophie Jourdier wrote in a note to clients.
Cevian Capital is Alent's biggest shareholder with a 21.94
percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The analysts added that based on their conversation with CFO
David Egan, discussions regarding a successor were fairly
advanced.
Alent supplies fluxes, adhesives and electroplating
chemicals via its two units, Assembly Materials and Surface
Chemistries, to the electronic and automotive industries
respectively.
Alent shares were trading down 6.8 pence at 344.2 pence at
0808 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
