March 2 Specialty chemicals maker Alent Plc
said its adjusted full-year pretax profit rose 4
percent as demand from the electronics and automotive products
sectors increased.
The company said adjusted full-year pretax profit rose to
91.5 million pounds ($140.9 million) for the year ended Dec. 31
from 88 million pounds a year earlier.
Net sales value (NSV) fell 1.7 percent on a reported basis
to 413 million pounds. On a constant currency basis, NSV rose
4.6 percent.
($1 = 0.6495 pounds)
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)