April 25 Alere Inc received a notice of default from a group of its bondholders after the diagnostics company delayed filing its 2015 annual report in March, Bloomberg reported Monday.

Some of Alere's senior lenders were told this month of a March 21 default notice over a private reporting system, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1TtAPkC)

When the lenders were informed, Alere, which hasn't disclosed a default notice through regulatory filings, was negotiating for more time to file the annual financial report, Bloomberg said.

Alere delayed filing its annual report in March and said it had received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking documents relating to its sales practices.

