Oct 24 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
issued a warning letter to Alere Inc saying the
diagnostic device maker's response to the health regulator's
earlier observations on manufacturing processes for the
company's Triage products was not adequate.
The FDA said in its letter on Monday that Alere will need to
complete a revalidation of the entire assembly process of
adding, dispensing and packaging the Triage products at its San
Diego, California facility.
The company recalled 104 lots of its Triage cardiology
products from the facility in May after the FDA said it did not
satisfy a particular quality control method as prescribed by the
regulator.
"While the FDA warning letter is not material news by
itself, Alere's level of transparency and execution has been
frustrating," Goldman Sachs analyst Isaac Ro said in a note to
clients.
In Monday's letter, the health regulator also warned Alere
that a failure to promptly correct the violations may result in
regulatory actions.
Alere has 15 business days to correct the violations and
notify the regulator on steps the company will take to avoid
these violations.
Triage products accounted for 9 percent of the company's
sales of $463.4 million for the quarter ended June 30.
The products help in the diagnosis of critical diseases and
health conditions, including heart failure and heart attacks.
Alere's shares were down about 2 percent at $19.50 on
Wednesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.