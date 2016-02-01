BRIEF-GoPro CEO Nick Woodman on CNBC says on track to achieve Q2 guidance
* GoPro Inc CEO Nick Woodman on CNBC says on track to achieve Q2 guidance Further company coverage:
(Refiles to correct spelling of "drugmaker" in headline)
Feb 1 Drugmaker Abbott Laboratories said it would acquire Alere Inc for $5.8 billion to boost its global diagnostics presence.
Abbott will pay Alere shareholders $56 per share, a premium of about 51 percent to the stock's Friday closing of $37.20. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* GoPro Inc CEO Nick Woodman on CNBC says on track to achieve Q2 guidance Further company coverage:
* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp. Announces 2017 first quarter financial results