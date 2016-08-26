Aug 26 Alere Inc, which has agreed to be
bought by Abbott Laboratories, said on Friday it filed a
complaint, seeking to compel Abbott to obtain all antitrust
approvals required to complete the deal.
Alere said in April its board had rejected a request by
Abbott to call off its $5.8 billion offer. Abbott had raised
concerns about the accuracy of various representations,
warranties and covenants made by Alere in the merger agreement.
Alere said on Friday it expects the redacted version of the
complaint, filed in a Delaware chancery court on Thursday, to be
publicly available next week.
Abbott was not immediately available for comment.
