Central bank gold demand slides to near 6-year low in Q1 -WGC

By Jan Harvey LONDON, May 4 Central bank gold demand hit its lowest in nearly six years in the first quarter as Chinese buying dried up, the World Gold Council said in a report on Thursday, feeding into an 18 percent year-on-year drop in overall demand. The official sector added just 76 tonnes of bullion to its holdings in that period, the industry-funded WGC said in its latest Gold Demand Trends report, down by more than a quarter from a year before and the lowest of an