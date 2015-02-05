(Adds background)
Feb 5 Aluminum processor Aleris Corp IPO-ARS.N
filed on Thursday to withdraw its $500 million initial public
offering, nearly three years after postponing the listing due to
market conditions.
Cleveland, Ohio-based Aleris had planned to list 31.3
million shares in a price range of $15 to $17. At the upper end
of this range, the company would have been valued at about $1.8
billion.
The withdrawal is a blow to the private equity firms that
own Aleris. Oaktree Capital Management LP, a unit of Oaktree
Capital Group LLC, and Apollo Global Management
are among its biggest shareholders.
Apollo declined to comment on the withdrawal of the IPO
filing. Neither Aleris nor Oaktree were available for comment.
Aleris initially filed to list shares on the New York Stock
Exchange in April 2011.
When it postponed the offering a year later, Reuters
reported that investors might have been put off by its exposure
to China and its reliance on European auto makers, to which it
supplies recycled aluminum alloy. (reut.rs/1Kw3MWb)
Aleris filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2009 as
a result of the global recession, allowing debt investors to
seize control from TPG Capital LP.
J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs were the underwriters of the
proposed offering.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin
Paxton)