NEW YORK Nov 3 Alcoa's planned curtailment of 500,000 tonnes of aluminum capacity, announced Monday afternoon, could provide support to the U.S. Midwest Aluminum premium, Aleris Corp chief executive Sean Stack said on Tuesday.

"We wouldn't anticipate it dropping much further," Stack told investors during a call to discuss the company's third quarter earnings. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)