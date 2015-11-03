BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
NEW YORK Nov 3 Alcoa's planned curtailment of 500,000 tonnes of aluminum capacity, announced Monday afternoon, could provide support to the U.S. Midwest Aluminum premium, Aleris Corp chief executive Sean Stack said on Tuesday.
"We wouldn't anticipate it dropping much further," Stack told investors during a call to discuss the company's third quarter earnings. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Crazy Horse Resources Inc]