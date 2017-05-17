BRIEF-Fortress Transportation announces acquisition of Hannibal Development Partners
June 19 Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors:
May 17 The alert on Singapore Exchange issuing a query regarding trading activity on UOB Kay Hian Holdings Ltd is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was inadvertently issued from an unrelated press release. There will be no substitute.
STORY_NUMBER: nFWN1IJ08H
STORY_DATE: 17/05/2017
STORY_TIME: 0918 GMT
June 19 Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors:
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021