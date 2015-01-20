Jan 20 Ales Groupe SA :

* Sets up Supervisory Board with Patrick Ales as chairman and Romain Ales as vice chairman

* Supervisory Board set up according to decision of AGM held on Dec. 4, 2014

* First board meeting occurred on Jan. 15

* Supervisory Board appoints Raphaël Yousri, so far company CEO, as Chairman of Management Board Source text: bit.ly/1CvhXb4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)