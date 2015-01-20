BRIEF- Ocean Wealth Crowd cuts stake in 21Lady
* Says second biggest shareholder Ocean Wealth Crowd LLC cut stake in the company to 0 percent from 31.8 percent
Jan 20 Ales Groupe SA :
* Sets up Supervisory Board with Patrick Ales as chairman and Romain Ales as vice chairman
* Supervisory Board set up according to decision of AGM held on Dec. 4, 2014
* First board meeting occurred on Jan. 15
* Supervisory Board appoints Raphaël Yousri, so far company CEO, as Chairman of Management Board Source text: bit.ly/1CvhXb4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says second biggest shareholder Ocean Wealth Crowd LLC cut stake in the company to 0 percent from 31.8 percent
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 9.5 million dirhams versus profit of 1.1 million dirhams year ago