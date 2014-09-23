BRIEF-CHL divests activities in parapharmaceutical sector
* Said on Thursday board approved not to continue with the activities in the parapharmaceutical sector via its stake in its affiliated company FarmaCHL Srl
Sept 23 Ales Groupe SA :
* H1 net income group - share eur 4.3 million versus eur 4.6 million in H1 2013
* Sees accelaration of growth in H2 Source text: bit.ly/1pqC2qS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Said on Thursday board approved not to continue with the activities in the parapharmaceutical sector via its stake in its affiliated company FarmaCHL Srl
* Says Q1 net profit up 4.1 percent y/y at 8.3 billion yuan ($1.20 billion)