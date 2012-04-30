SYDNEY May 1 Australian paint maker Dulux Group has offered to buy building products maker Alesco Group for A$188.4 million ($196.1 million), a 43 percent premium to Monday's closing price, to diversify into other home improvement products.

Dulux, which sells products under the Dulux, Selleys, British Paints and Berger brands, offered A$2 for each Alesco share and said the takeover was conditional on winning 90 percent of Alesco shares.

It has already acquired a 19.96 interest in Alesco from some of the company's largest shareholders at the same price, Dulux said in a statement.

Firms serving the Australian building industry are under pressure to find new avenues of growth as the industry slows down. Australian building approvals fell 7.8 percent in February, according to the latest available data.

Dulux said it has established new debt facilities worth A$270 million, which would be used fund the deal. It said a deal would add to earnings from the first year, and the company would retain its current dividend policy.

Alesco has yet to respond to the offer. ($1 = 0.9606 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard Pullin)