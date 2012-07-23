SYDNEY, July 23 Australian paint maker Dulux
Group sweetened its offer for building products maker
Alesco Corp by about 11 percent to A$210 million ($218
million), seeking to close a deal first proposed in May.
Dulux, which wants Alesco to diversify into home improvement
products, raised its cash offer to A$2.05 a share from A$2 and
offered 18 cents a share in franking credits attached to
dividends, taking the offer to A$2.23 a share or a 9.3 premium
over Friday's close.
Dulux, which sells products under the Dulux, Selleys,
British Paints and Berger brands, said the offer was its best
and final offer. It added Alesco has indicated it would not
support the latest offer.
Dulux has built up a 30 percent stake in Alesco.
($1 = 0.9632 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)