SYDNEY, July 23 Australian paint maker Dulux Group sweetened its offer for building products maker Alesco Corp by about 11 percent to A$210 million ($218 million), seeking to close a deal first proposed in May.

Dulux, which wants Alesco to diversify into home improvement products, raised its cash offer to A$2.05 a share from A$2 and offered 18 cents a share in franking credits attached to dividends, taking the offer to A$2.23 a share or a 9.3 premium over Friday's close.

Dulux, which sells products under the Dulux, Selleys, British Paints and Berger brands, said the offer was its best and final offer. It added Alesco has indicated it would not support the latest offer.

Dulux has built up a 30 percent stake in Alesco. ($1 = 0.9632 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)