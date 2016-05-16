May 16 Alexander Marine :

* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$0.21 per share (T$11,792,787 in total) for 2015

* Says it to pay stock dividend of T$1.84 per share (T$103,327,270 in total)

* Says ex-dividend date May 30

* Says last date before book closure May 31 with book closure period from June 1 to June 5

* Says record date June 5

* Payment date July 7

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zdv9

