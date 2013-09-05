JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 South African financial
services firm Alexander Forbes is preparing to list on the
Johannesburg Stock Exchange in the second half of next year, its
chief executive said on Thursday.
Alexander Forbes was taken private in 2007 by a group of
private equity investors led by London-based Actis and South
African firm Ethos in a 8.8 billion rand ($861.18 million) deal.
"We have been building a company with a track record of
growth and our plan is to bank at least one more year of solid
growth," Edward Kieswetter said.
"Our financial year-end is March next year and after those
results we would be ready to take the company to the market at
any time."
The results would likely be released between June and July,
he said.
Rand Merchant Bank, a unit of South Africa's FirstRand
, and Deutsche Bank AG have been hired to
manage the initial public offering, he said.
Other investors in the Johannesburg-based company are
Boston-based HabourVest Partners and two Canadian fund managers,
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board and Caisse de depot et
placement du Quebec.
Alexander Forbes offers retirement funds, financial planning
and insurance in Africa's biggest economy.
($1 = 10.2185 South African rand)
