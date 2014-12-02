Dec 2 Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd
* Operating income net of direct expenses increases 17 pct
to r2 377 million for 6 months ended Sept 30
* Profit from operations before non-trading items increases
16 pct to r544 million
* 70 000 new members under administration
* After non-trading items, finance charges and effect of
policyholder investments explained above, group's profit before
taxation from continuing operations of r394 million
* Board of directors has not proposed a dividend for interim
period ended 30 September 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: