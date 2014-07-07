July 7 Alexander Forbes Group Pty Ltd
* Offer shares comprise 44,117,647 shares to be issued by
company and 387,822,895 shares to be sold by selling
shareholders, comprising in aggregate 33.4 percent of total
issued share capital of company at listing
* Will be subscribing for or purchasing offer shares with a
minimum acquisition cost of r1,000,000, in South Africa
* Further 64,791,081 further shares may be sold by selling
shareholders pursuant to a 30-day option
* Estimated that price at which offer shares will be offered
for sale or subscription pursuant to please will be between
R6.90 and R8.05 per offer share
* JSE has granted company a listing in respect of up to
1,298,524,384 shares in "financial services" sector of main
board
* Raise R330 million primary capital through the issue of
44.1 million new shares (assuming an offer price at the
mid-point of the offer price range)
* Shares are only offered to institutional and other
selected investors. The offer is not open to the public
