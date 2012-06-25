June 25 Canadian miner Alexco Resource Corp
said production at its Bellekeno silver mine in the
Yukon territory was disrupted for two days following a wildfire
near the mine.
The miner said a lightning strike triggered a wildfire near
the Bellekeno mill in the Keno Hill silver district on Friday,
forcing it to shut down the mine, mill and surface exploration
operations as a precautionary measure.
Operational restart of the mine and mill commenced on
Saturday, the company said.
Alexco expects to produce about 2.2 million to 2.5 million
ounces of silver in 2012.
Shares of Alexco, which have fallen 38 percent over the last
three months, closed at C$4.60 on Friday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.