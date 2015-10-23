Oct 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc's Strensiq, a treatment for a rare kind of metabolic disorder.

Strensiq is designed to treat perinatal, infantile and juvenile-onset hypophosphatasia, a genetic and potentially fatal disorder that affects multiple systems of the body, which could lead to severe complications. (1.usa.gov/1W9KuRH) (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)