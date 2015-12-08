(Adds CEO interview, FDA comment, updates shares)
By Bill Berkrot and Samantha Kareen Nair
Dec 8 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Tuesday approved Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc's treatment
for an ultra-rare and potentially fatal genetic disorder.
Alexion's enzyme-replacement therapy, Kanuma, which received
European approval in September, was approved to treat patients,
including infants, with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency
(LAL-D), that can lead to liver failure, heart disease and early
death.
Alexion shares were up $8.07, or 4.5 percent, at $187.22.
There are only a few thousand patients with LAL-D in the
United States, Alexion said. It estimates four to eight babies
per year will be born with the infantile form of LAL-D. But
life-saving treatments for ultra-rare diseases can command
extremely high prices.
The company believes Kanuma will eventually generate annual
sales in excess of $1 billion.
"But given the extremely low awareness of this disease, the
high mortality and low incidence in prevalence, we would expect
the dynamics of this launch to be slow and steady," Alexion
Chief Executive David Hallal said in a telephone interview. "It
takes many years in ultra-rare diseases to reach a $1 billion
threshold."
Onset of LAL-D tends to happen around the age of 5. Infants
born with the disease usually die before their first birthday.
In a clinical trial, six of nine babies who received Kanuma
survived beyond 12 months.
"We expect that over time we'll have success in identifying
patients with the disease and help them get the treatment,"
Hallal said.
Kanuma, which the company acquired with its $8.4 billion
purchase of Synageva BioPharma in June, could be priced at
$300,000 to $400,000 annually, Morningstar analyst Stefan
Quenneville forecast.
Alexion's flagship drug Soliris, which treats two rare
diseases and is in late-stage testing for three more, costs
around $500,000 a year.
The company plans to discuss pricing for Kanuma later on
Tuesday. Unlike most drugmakers that charge much higher prices
for medicines sold in the United States, Alexion plans similar
pricing globally.
"That's a strong belief that we have that our drug launches
outside of the U.S. should not be subsidized by the U.S.,"
Hallal said.
Kanuma is developed from the egg whites of genetically
engineered chickens and required approval from both the FDA's
veterinary division and its normal drug evaluation division.
"Using this technology, these patients for the first time
ever have access to a treatment that may improve their lives and
chances of survival," FDA drug evaluation director Janet
Woodcock said in a statement.
(Additional reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian and James Dalgleish)