Sept 4 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc said
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would delay by three
months its decision on approving a key drug the company got
through the acquisition of Synageva BioPharma Corp.
European health regulators on Tuesday approved the drug,
Kanuma, to treat lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D), a
progressive metabolic disease that often leads to liver failure,
multi-organ damage and premature death.
The FDA, which has granted the drug "breakthrough therapy"
status for LAL deficiency in infants, was expected to make its
decision by Sept. 8.
Alexion said on Friday it had submitted some additional
"chemistry, manufacturing and controls" information that the FDA
asked for, and that the timing of the submission had caused the
delay.
The regulator has not asked for any addition clinical data
on the enzyme-replacement therapy for the ultra-rare, life
threatening disease, the company said.
An application to market Kanuma in Japan has also been
submitted.
Kanuma could eventually bring in than $1 billion in annual
sales, Alexion Chief Executive David Hallal told Reuters earlier
this week.
On Tuesday, European health regulators also approved
Alexion's Strensiq to treat pediatric-onset hypophosphatasia
(HPP), a potentially fatal disease that can lead to bone
deformity, fractures and other skeletal abnormalities.
Prior to these approvals, Alexion's sole approved drug was
Soliris, which treats two rare and life-threatening diseases:
Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, and Atypical hemolytic
uremic syndrome. It raked in sales of $2.23 billion last year.
Alexion's shares closed at $175.28 on Thursday.
