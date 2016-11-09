(Adds details, share price)

Nov 10 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday it was investigating allegations made by a former employee regarding sales practices involving its flagship and costly blood disorder drug Soliris.

Alexion said it delayed a quarterly report filing while the audit and finance committee of its board of directors investigates whether any of its personnel "engaged in sales practices that were inconsistent with company policies and procedures."

Soliris, approved for the rare blood disorders paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, had sales of $2.59 billion in 2015.

The current U.S. list price for the specialty medication is about $480,000 per year.

Alexion said the investigation had not so far uncovered anything that might require it to update previously reported results.

The New Haven, Connecticut-based company also said it had retained an external adviser to assist it in the investigation.

Shares of Alexion, which rose 6.5 percent on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, were down 2.3 percent at $124.25 in after-hours trading.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee and Deena Beasley; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Tom Brown)