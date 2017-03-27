(Adds details, analyst comment)
By Natalie Grover
March 27 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc on
Monday named former Baxalta CEO Ludwig Hantson to its top job,
as the rare-disease drug maker seeks to regain investor
confidence following the exit of top management.
Hantson's appointment comes after a challenging few months
for the U.S. biotech.
Alexion's flagship drug Soliris, which treats two rare blood
disorders, has fueled much of the company's growth, but looming
competition and the drug's slowing sales growth in recent
quarters have made investors jittery.
Slow pipeline development, the termination of some clinical
programs and the departure of Alexion's top executives in the
aftermath of a sales practices investigation have also eroded
investor confidence.
Hantson's appointment would remove uncertainty around
Alexion's strategy, Nomura Instinet analyst Christopher Marai
said.
Hantson, who most recently helmed rare-disease drugs
specialist Baxalta, takes the reins from David Brennan.
Brennan was named interim chief in December as then-CEO
David Hallal and Chief Financial Officer Vikas Sinha stepped
down a month after Alexion said it was probing allegations
related to Soliris' sales practices.
The company said in January the probe had found no instances
of improper revenue recognition related to Soliris, but said it
had identified a material weakness in internal controls over
financial reporting for previous quarters.
Hallal had justified Alexion's $8.4 billion purchase of
Synageva Biopharma in 2015 by touting the blockbuster potential
of enzyme replacement therapies Kanuma and SBC-103.
But Kanuma generated a paltry $29 million in sales in 2016
and Alexion said last month it was not planning more studies on
SBC-103, opting instead to wait for early-stage data to decide
the drug's fate.
Hantson's appointment marks "an effort to build out a
clearer vision for Alexion based on internal pipeline buildout"
to diversify beyond Soliris or to complement the drug, rather
than a focus on selling the company," Marai said.
Before his role leading Baxalta, Hantson was president of
Baxter BioScience, where he led the build-out of a pipeline of
early-stage experimental drugs.
Baxalta, which was bought by Shire Plc in a $32
billion deal last year, was spun out of Baxter International Inc
in 2015.
Outgoing chief Brennan will remain on Alexion's board and is
expected to be appointed chairman at its upcoming shareholder
meeting, the company said.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)