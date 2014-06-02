June 2 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc said
it is voluntarily recalling certain lots of Soliris, an
intravenous drug for two potentially fatal blood disorders that
can damage the kidneys, heart and brain.
The company said the recall was related to its earlier
manufacturing process, which had prompted a similar recall in
November.
Alexion initiated the recall due to the presence of visible
particles found in a single lot of Soliris during a test, the
company said in a statement.
The company said it did not expect the recall to have any
financial impact or interrupt supply of the drug.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore, Editing by
Simon Jennings)