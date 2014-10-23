Oct 23 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit on strong sales of its blood disorder drug Soliris and raised its full-year profit forecast for the fourth time this year.

Sales of Soliris, Alexion's only drug on the market, rose 39 percent to $555.1 million from a year earlier.

The company raised its full-year 2014 adjusted earnings per share forecast to $5.15 to $5.20 per share from $4.95 to $5.05 per share.

Excluding special items, Alexion posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.16 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Alexion shares were up 2 percent in premarket trading on Thursday. The stock closed at $173.27 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Simon Jennings)