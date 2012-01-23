Jan 23 Alexza Pharmaceuticals Inc
said U.S. health regulators extended the review date for its
novel anti-psychotic treatment by three months after the company
amended its approval application , sending its shares
down as much as 19 percent.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration notified Alexza that
its updated risk evaluation and mitigation strategy program for
the treatment, Adasuve, has been designated as a major
amendment, and pushed the review date to May 4 from Feb. 4.
Adasuve combines Alexza's Staccato system -- a hand-held,
single-dose inhaler that delivers a medication comparable to
intravenous administration -- with loxapine, an anti-psychotic
that is available as an oral drug for schizophrenia.
Three injectable drugs, Bristol-Myers Squibb's
Abilify, Eli Lilly's Zyprexa and Pfizer's
Geodon, are already approved to calm down patients with
schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, but Alexza's product would be
the first that is inhaled.
Alexza had submitted the amendment to its application
earlier this month to address issues discussed during a
regulatory advisory committee meeting on the Adasuve application
in December.
The FDA had rejected Adasuve in October 2010 because of
breathing-related side effects.
The company, which is currently exploring strategic options
including a business combination, had cut all its jobs late last
year to conserve cash.
Shares of the company were down 14 percent at 69
cents. They touched a low of 65 cents earlier in the session.