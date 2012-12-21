Dec 21 Alexza Pharmaceuticals Inc said
the U.S. health regulators approved Adasuve, making it the first
treatment for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder that can be
inhaled.
Adasuve, which delivers an older antipsychotic drug called
loxapine, passes through the lungs and into the bloodstream
faster than a typical pill. Loxapine is available as an oral
drug for schizophrenia.
Three injectable drugs, Bristol-Myers Squibb's
Abilify, Eli Lilly's Zyprexa and Pfizer Inc's
Geodon, are currently approved to calm patients with
schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.
Adasuve, Alexza's most advanced drug, will be available for
commercial launch early in the third quarter of 2013, the
company said.
Earlier this month, European health regulators recommended
approval of Adasuve.
The FDA denied approval to Adasuve in May, after it found
deficiencies at the company's Mountain View, California
manufacturing facility during an inspection.
Trading in the company's shares was halted at $5.79, down 7
percent, on the Nasdaq on Friday.