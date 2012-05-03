May 3 Alexza Pharmaceuticals Inc said
U.S. health regulators failed to approve its experimental
treatment to calm patients with schizophrenia or bipolar
disorder, sending its shares down as much as 43 percent in
extended trade.
This is the second time that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration declined to approve the drug Adasuve, after the
regulator issued another complete response letter in October
2010, citing breathing-related side effects.
On Thursday, the FDA said it found certain deficiencies at
the company's Mountain View, California manufacturing facility
during an inspection.
Alexza said it believes the deficiencies are medical device
specific and are readily addressable. It said it hopes to meet
with the FDA soon to resolve these issues.
Shares of the company were trading down at 38 cents, after
closing at 61 cents on Thursday on the Nasdaq.