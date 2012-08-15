NEW YORK Aug 15 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
computer programmer Sergey Aleynikov made a brief
appearance in New York criminal court Wednesday, nearly a week
after he was charged with stealing trading code from the bank.
His case was adjourned by New York City Criminal Court Judge
Anthony Ferrara to Oct. 23. Prosecutors have not yet announced a
formal grand jury indictment against him, and he has not yet
entered a plea.
Aleynikov, 42, was charged Aug. 9 with stealing proprietary
code from Goldman in 2009 before leaving for a job at a
high-frequency trading startup. The case, brought by Manhattan
District Attorney Cyrus Vance, came six months after the 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned Aleynikov's conviction
in federal court.
Kevin Marino, Aleynikov's defense attorney, has said his
client will fight the charges.
Aleynikov is currently free on $35,000 bail. He had served
nearly one year of an eight-year federal prison sentence when
his conviction was reversed. If found guilty on the state
charges, he could face up to 4 years in prison.
State prosecutors have six months to return a formal grand
jury indictment.
The case is People v. Aleynikov, New York State Supreme
Court, New York County, No. 60353/2012.