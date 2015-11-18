LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - Russia's Alfa Bank is planning to issue a three-year US dollar-denominated bond, according to a regulatory statement.

The bank has released initial guidance of 5.625%, added a lead.

Alfa Bank has hired Barclays, UBS and itself to arrange the deal and held investor calls on Monday and Tuesday.

A source told IFR in October that Alfa was planning to place either a three or five-year bond before the end of 2015 .

The bank is rated Ba2 by Moody's, BB by Standard & Poor's and BB+ by Fitch.

(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)