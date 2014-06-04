LONDON, June 4 (IFR) - Russia's ABH Financial, the holding
company of Alfa-Bank, has revised yield guidance to 5.625% area
on a three-year euro-denominated bond, according to a lead.
The size of the bond, which will price later on Wednesday,
will be sub-benchmark.
In this context the deal is well subscribed, reflecting
interest from a broad range of investors in the UK and Europe,
said a note from a lead manager
The company, rated BB- by Standard & Poor's and BB+ by
Fitch, opened books on Tuesday at an initial yield of high 5%.
Alfa-Bank, Commerzbank and UBS are the lead managers.
The bond would be first in the public markets by a Russian
issuer since late February, when the crisis with Ukraine brought
debt supply to a standstill.
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sudip Roy)