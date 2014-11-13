LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - Russia's Alfa-Bank has priced a USD250m Tier 2 subordinated bond at a yield of 9.50%, according to a lead banker.

The note carries a 10.25-year tenor, with a one-time issuer call option after 5.25 years.

The privately-owned lender, rated Ba1/BB+/BBB- at the senior level, set initial guidance of 9.50%-9.75% on the 144a/Reg S note on Wednesday.

According to sources, the order book was USD280m earlier on Thursday.

Loss absorption on the notes will take place if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 2% or if the Deposit Insurance Agency implements bankruptcy prevention measures.

Alfa Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and UBS were the lead managers. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)