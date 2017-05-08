(Corrects in para 4 to refer to IPOs by UK firms, not London
IPOs)
By Esha Vaish
May 8 Alfa Financial, which provides software
for the asset finance industry, said it plans to list on the
London stock exchange next month.
The company, which counts Bank of America and Barclays as
customers, would be aiming for a valuation of over 800 million
pounds ($1 billion) after the initial public offering (IPO), a
person familiar with the matter said.
London-based Alfa said in a statement that it hopes the
listing will help it grab a larger chunk of the asset finance
market by attracting new customers looking to replace legacy or
in-house systems that have failed to keep up with evolving
regulations.
Uncertainty around Britain's future outside of the EU single
market has dampened sentiment: funds raised by British firms
doing initial public offerings fell 28 percent in the first
quarter from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Alfa, however, said Brexit uncertainty had not affected its
listing plans as the underlying asset finance market continued
to grow strongly.
"The asset finance market is an incredibly robust mart and
has shown growth through all sorts of political and economic
turbulence. So whatever is going on ... we're very confident in
our constituent market," Chief Executive Andrew Denton told
Reuters in a phone interview.
"(The listing) will be good for us to be more widely known.
We believe that will greatly increase our market breakup."
The asset finance market globally was estimated to be worth
about $5.4 trillion by 2015, with $2.6 trillion of this relating
to new business volumes, according to PwC.
Alfa said that it expected to float at least 25 percent of
its shares, including the sale of shares by investor CHP
Software and Consulting Ltd, which is 89.7 percent owned by
Executive Chairman Andrew Page and 10.3 percent by Denton.
Alfa's business is split between the United States and
Europe and funds from its highly cash-generative business would
cover potential growth plans, which include growing its newly
launched cloud-based service and rolling out upgrades for its
existing platform.
"The key thing for us is to be on the market for all of the
good things that brings us, rather than raising money," Denton
said.
Barclays and Numis are acting as joint bookrunners for the
IPO, while Rothschild is acting as financial adviser.
($1 = 0.7714 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)